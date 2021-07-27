Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,558 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.36. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.