Man Group plc Increases Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $7,719,196.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares in the company, valued at $235,612,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,197,158 shares of company stock worth $491,022,091. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.