Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 28.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

