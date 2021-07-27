Man Group plc Acquires 39,170 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Berkeley Lights worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,510 shares of company stock worth $6,132,095. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.61. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

