Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Position Cut by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,807 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats makes up about 1.7% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

MBUU traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.88. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

