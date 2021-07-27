Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Holdings Cut by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,874 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

