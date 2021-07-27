Magna International’s (MGA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.83 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.24.

MGA stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,183,000 after buying an additional 152,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,346,000 after buying an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

