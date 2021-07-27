M Partners Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Research analysts at M Partners lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Atico Mining in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. M Partners analyst E. Perez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian raised their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CVE:ATY opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

