M/I Homes (MHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

