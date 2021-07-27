M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of M.D.C. worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

