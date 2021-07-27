Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the June 30th total of 1,314,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 494,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,202. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.