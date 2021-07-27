Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Lessened by Greenvale Capital LLP

Greenvale Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 36.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for 4.1% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $37,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.