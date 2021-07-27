Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.94. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $553.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

