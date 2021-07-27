Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,882. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
