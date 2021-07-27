Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,882. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

