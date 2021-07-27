Lundin Mining (LUN) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

LUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last 90 days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

