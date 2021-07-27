LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given New GBX 255 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 247.20 ($3.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 702.46. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.20 ($3.31). The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.