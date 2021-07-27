Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.98. 38,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,000. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

