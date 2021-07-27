LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “One leading providers of replacement parts, LKQ, is benefitting from strategic buyouts like Elite Electronics buyout and acquisition of Greenlight Automotive. The focus on cost discipline and simplifying its operating model is likely to result in sustained margin expansion. The firm’s Specialty segment is witnessing massive growth and the trend is likely to continue. Upbeat 2021 outlook and balance sheet strength are other tailwinds. However, escalating manufacturing costs and acquisition-related expenses are denting LKQ’s margins. LKQ does not expect total revenues to return to pre-COVID-19 levels until sometime in 2022. The global chip crunch, rapidly rising salvage vehicle auction prices in North America and threat of reversal of precious metals market gains are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $51.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 344,505 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $3,457,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

