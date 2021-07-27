LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RAMP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 53.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after acquiring an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

