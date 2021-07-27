Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.