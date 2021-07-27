LikeCoin Trading Down 4.4% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $15.60 million and $38,885.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014726 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00798025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,046,934,378 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,968,195 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.