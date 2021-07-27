Life Storage (LSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Life Storage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI stock opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $116.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.