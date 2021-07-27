Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.88

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 83161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $554.29 million, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

