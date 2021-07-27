Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. 65,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

