Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

LII traded up $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,230. Lennox International has a one year low of $259.62 and a one year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.42.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total transaction of $1,215,334.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.