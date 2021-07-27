LendingTree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $197.44 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.11.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.