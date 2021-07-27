Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $116.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.43.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Leidos stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
