Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $116.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

