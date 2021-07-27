Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

