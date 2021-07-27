LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LZ. Citigroup started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of LZ opened at $36.00 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.