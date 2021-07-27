LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

LZ stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

