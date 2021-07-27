Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $265,326.96 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $265,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William G. Shipley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $54,656.83.

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. 24,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $408.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

