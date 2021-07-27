Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming Sells 5,156 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $110,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ronald Fleming sold 18,448 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $393,864.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 56,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $228.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

