Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. Lantronix shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 84,223 shares changing hands.

LTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,517.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 84.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

