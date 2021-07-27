Lamb Weston Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,861 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,491% compared to the average daily volume of 149 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

