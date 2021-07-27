Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $7.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LRCX opened at $640.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $630.28. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

