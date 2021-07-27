Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.43.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

