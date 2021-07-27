Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

LKFN traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. 324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,143. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

