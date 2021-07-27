Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lake Shore Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Lake Shore Bancorp has increased its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Lake Shore Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 1,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.63. Lake Shore Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 20.08%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.