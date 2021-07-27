Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LADR opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $50,591.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,485.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,121 shares of company stock worth $574,580. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

