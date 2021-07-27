LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0060

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. LABS Group has a market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $598,281.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.91 or 1.00023260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00826849 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,036,538,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.