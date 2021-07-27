KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Commerzbank upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.