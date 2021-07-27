Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.65.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 17.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of 15.50 and a twelve month high of 21.69.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

