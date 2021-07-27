Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

