Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $270,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

RBLX stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.57.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,413.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

