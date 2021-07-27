Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $228,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

