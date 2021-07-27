Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

