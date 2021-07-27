Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $260.86 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $121.82 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

