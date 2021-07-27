Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius stock opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 608.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.67. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

