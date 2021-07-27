Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,291 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.