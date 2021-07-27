Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $635.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $606.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.64.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

